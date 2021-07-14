Watch: Rana Daggubati flaunts his toned biceps in new workout video; Shruti Haasan reacts

Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday uploaded a video flexing muscle in his latest Instagram post.

The actor, who had undergone a tremendous physical transformation for his role as the beefy antagonist Bhallaldeva in the "Baahubali" films, had eventually leaned down for his subsequent projects.

However, going by the video and its captions, it seems the actor missed his muscles.

"Welcome back old friend. WIP," he wrote.

Within a few hours of the upload, Rana's post was flooded with compliments from friends and fans.