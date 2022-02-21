Watch: Pawan Kalyan loses his balance, slips on car roof as fan tries to hug him; video goes viral

Actor Pawan Kalyan recently had a narrow escape when he almost slipped and fell off his car as a fan tried to hug him.

For the unawares, Pawan Kalyan was in Narasapuram, the West-Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, for work related to his Janasena Party on Sunday. He also reportedly interacted with local fishermen about their ongoing issues.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Pawan Kalyan can be seen standing on the roof of his car and waving to people when a fan came out of nowhere and tried to hug him.

This resulted in the actor losing his balance and slipping. He immediately stood up. Fortunately, didn’t suffer any injuries.

Take a look at the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments after the video was shared on social media, netizens criticised the authorities for the security lapse.

Several fans also commented that people need to respect celebrities' boundaries and be mindful of their personal space.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of Telugu film 'Bheemla Nayak', which will hit the screens worldwide on February 25. The film is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:22 PM IST