Watch ‘Mahaan’ Trailer: Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in an action-packed narrative

Prime Video, today unveiled the trailer of Tamil action-thriller ‘Mahaan’, which premieres on 10 February.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, this action-packed drama boasts of an incredibly stellar cast, with Vikram in the lead along with Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

The fast-paced trailer takes us through the story of a simple man who goes through a personal crisis when his family walks out on him when one day he steps out of line from his straight-laced and principled life. He moves on without them to realize his ambitions, but even as he reaches the pinnacle of success, he misses the presence of his son and wants him back in his life. What follows is an action-packed narrative with unexpected events unfolding in his life that take him through highs and lows, changing the course of his existence.

“Mahaan is a labour of love for me with a strong cast and crew supporting me by giving their very best,” said Karthik Subbaraj, Director of the film.

“It is always a delight to work with Vikram, and ‘Mahaan’ has been extra-special, as it is the 60th movie in his expansive and impressive career. The movie has also given me the opportunity to bring together and direct the dynamic father-son duo of Vikram and Dhruv in their first onscreen appearance together ever. I am confident that fans and audiences are going to love seeing them light up the screens with their own unique brands of creativity moving in perfect harmony with the other.”

Acclaimed actor Vikram who plays the titular role said, “’Mahaan’ will have the audiences hooked throughout with its perfect blend of action and drama, balanced by intense emotions. My character in the movie has multiple shades and it was very interesting to transition from one emotion to another as the story progressed. It is, of course, also an extra special film for me – one, as I reach a milestone in my cinematic journey with this being my 60th film, and secondly as my son Dhruv Vikram is playing my reel-life son in it. He has worked very hard for this role, and I am very proud of him. Also working with a director as talented as Kartik Subbaraj, who has this exact vision for what he wants as an end result, is always a pleasure.”

“’Mahaan’ is very special to me as this is the first time, I am getting to share screen space with my father and that too in a role portraying his son. He is a very talented man with an excellent understanding of the craft and I have so much to learn from him,” said Dhruv Vikram.

“Working under Karthik Subbaraj Sir’s direction was a superb experience and he guided me through the film, helping me understand the nuances and intensity of my character in depth. It really brought out the best in me and I hope the audience enjoys my performance and the film.”

“It has been a brilliant experience working with Vikram and Karthik once again – this time on ‘Mahaan’. The film is an action-packed entertainer with lots of emotions and drama intertwined throughout the story. Nachi, my character in the movie, is a humble and simple-hearted woman leading a simple life with her small and loving family, and how her world crashes when her husband strays from the path of an ideological life,” shared Simran, lead actress of ‘Mahaan’.

“I am confident that Mahaan will enthral the audiences with the action sequences, the edgy plot and its ever-evolving narrative,” shared actor Bobby Simha.

'Mahaan' will be available to the viewers in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. In Kannada, the film is titled Maha Purusha.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:54 PM IST