Watch: Kamal Haasan wraps shoot of 'Vikram' with a grand celebration

South superstar Kamal Haasan wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film 'Vikram' with a lavish party on the sets.

Several videos of the celebration are doing the rounds on the internet, wherein the cast and crew of 'Vikram' can be seen around Kamal Haasan. The actor is seen cutting a cake and feeding it to the members of the film's team.

Also spotted in the video is the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Have a look at the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The film was supposed to wrap up its shoot earlier, but Haasan tested positive for Covid-19 in November 2021. He resumed shooting for 'Vikram' in December and hence, the wrap was delayed.

'Vikram' stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film is produced by Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Reports suggest that Haasan will be playing a retired police officer in 'Vikram'. The last time the actor played a cop was in the action entertainer 'Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu', which was directed by Gautham Menon.

Haasan's upcoming projects also include the sequel to the film 'Indian', which is a political drama, starring Kajal Aggarwal alongside him.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:34 PM IST