WATCH: 'Ee Gali Tangali' lyrical video from 'Kanneri' released by minister Satish Jarkhiholi

Ee Gali Tangali lyrical video from Kanneri has been released and the song is fetching accolades from all sides. The video which was released by minister Satish Jarkhiholi has lapped up much attention with the minster himself saying that he loves it. Even the precious three songs that were released from the film have been met with the same reaction from audiences.

Meanwhile, Kanneri which has been directed by Ninasam Manju after his previous Mookha Hakki, is a woman-centric flick. It speaks about a real-life incident that unfolded in Coorg recently with its chief focus on the Diddalli incident that sees a section of tribals who lived amidst nature but whose life turns upside down owing to destruction of forests. The story also has a small thread that has been inspired from Ksheera Sagara’s Jenu Akashada Aramane. Kanneri sees Archana Madhusudan enacting the protagonist and has other prominent actors like Anitha Bhat, Arun Sagar and Karisubbu.

The film has picturesque cinematography by Ganesh Hegde, while Sachin Nayak has lent his ace editing skills. The movie has been shot rather realistically in places like HD Kote, Kolar and Bangalore. The first look of the film was recently released by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar who was full of praise for the movie. Kanneri has been produced by PP Hebbar and Chandrashekar. The film will hit theatres on March 4 and there is a lot of expectations from the film.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:02 PM IST