Watch 'Consilium' Trailer: Techie family marks its grand entry into films with sci-fi flick

The director and lead hero of this film is originally a techie. Consilium which is a science fiction flick and a unique attempt in Kannada cinema sees Samarth, a software engineer make his way into Sandalwood. "It is sheer passion for films that has brought me here," he shared.

Meanwhile, Samarth's brother Preetham has also played a prominent role in Consilium and Archana and Kushi are the female leads. Samarth's wife and the executive producer of the film Reshma Rao is also a techie. And it is their deep-rooted love for cinema that has brought them together and been the motivating factor to enter Sandalwood.

But Consilium is not an overnight attempt. Samarth began penning this story around 2011. He kept at it for over seven years and the film is the result of all these years of hard work. The film was shot over weekends when Samarth and his team would be off work, which is why it's doubly close to their hearts.

Consilium is now ready for release on December 10, it also marks the grand entry of a techie family into Sandalwood. The film has been produced under Seetharam Shastry Production House with Reshma Rao as its executive producer.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 04:44 PM IST