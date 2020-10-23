Watch: Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal flaunts huge engagement ring as she gives fans sneak-peek of her 'shaadi vanity'

One of Telugu and Tamil cinema's most stylish and bankable stars, Kajal had shared the news with her fans earlier this month.

Her statement read: "I said Yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

“I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she added.

Gautam Kitchlu reportedly is the owner of an interior designing firm called Discern Living.