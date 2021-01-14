Watch: Bharath Raj's debut outing ‘Hero’ trailer starring Rishabh Shetty gains attention

The Rishabh Shetty starrer 'Hero' releases its trailer today on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
The poster of ‘Hero’ had created quite a stir and the trailer is no less. The team shot it a sole locale; i.e. a coffee estate in Chikmagalur, the trailer tells out that it is story about a hairstylist romancing the villain’s wife. Of what the trailer reveals, the story could be a crime plot.
The film conceptualized and conceived producers during the lockdown. 'Hero' is directed by M Bharath Raj, and this is his debut outing.
"’Hero’ is the first movie shot post lockdown. We shot the full film with just 24 crew members, for what take at least 100 members," Rishabh said.
"I play an underdog who later becomes the ‘Hero’," he added.
Ganavi Lakshman of 'Magalu Janaki' fame, plays the female lead. Pramod Shetty is seen playing the villain. Rishabh plays a hairstylist in the movie.
The movie was initially scaled to release on an OTT, but the makers now seem to take the leverage of the theatres being open to public amidst the COVID 19 scare.
Rishabh has a few interesting films in his kitty now along with ‘Bell Bottom 2’, ‘HariKathe Alla Girikathe’. He has also produced ‘Hero’.
Jayanna films have taken the responsibility of distribution. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored music.
Pratheek Shetty is the editor. The story is written by Bharath and Anirudh Mahesh. Arvind S Kashyap is the cinematographer for ‘Hero’.
The release date is yet to finalized.
