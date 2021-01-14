Watch: Bharath Raj's debut outing ‘Hero’ trailer starring Rishabh Shetty gains attention

"I play an underdog who later becomes the ‘Hero’," he added.

Ganavi Lakshman of 'Magalu Janaki' fame, plays the female lead. Pramod Shetty is seen playing the villain. Rishabh plays a hairstylist in the movie.

The movie was initially scaled to release on an OTT, but the makers now seem to take the leverage of the theatres being open to public amidst the COVID 19 scare.

Rishabh has a few interesting films in his kitty now along with ‘Bell Bottom 2’, ‘HariKathe Alla Girikathe’. He has also produced ‘Hero’.