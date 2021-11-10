Watch '100' trailer: Ramesh Aravind, Rachita Ram's film unravels the world of cybercrime

The much-awaited trailer of Ramesh Aravind’s family thriller '100' was officially shared by the makers recently.

The trailer is rather intense and offers a glimpse of the current day where technology has taken over our lives and how it can also wreak havoc.

Through the film, the director aims to convey the messgae that social media and other digital platforms can easily be manipulated to gain information and leak personal details.

"It is a family thriller and I’m looking forward to the audience's reaction to it," Ramesh said.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Certified with a U/A, '100' was slated to release earlier but had to be postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Ramesh Reddy who has also produced 'Gaalipata 2', '100' stars Ramesh Aravind, Poorna and Rachita Ram.

Ramesh will be seen essaying the role of a police officer and will see Rachita playing his sister. The two had earlier collaborated on 'Pushpaka Vimana'. Poorna too plays a pivotal role in the film.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021