'Was angry over intimate scenes': Tamil actor Chitra's husband arrested for alleged abetment to suicide

When examined, she was already dead, an official said adding her husband Hemanth, who was with her before her death was being questioned.

The 32-year-old recently married her and was staying with her in the hotel room.

Investigators have reportedly stated that Hemanth was angry with Chitra over her portrayal of intimate scenes in a serial.

After a shoot at a nearby location, K Chitra arrived at the hotel on the Bengaluru bypass and had told her husband that she would be back after a bath and requested him to wait outside, police said quoting him.

"He says he knocked on the door since she did not come out for long. He says, he then informed the hotel personnel and police was informed at 3.30 am. He is being questioned. A probe is on," the official said.

Chitra became more popular among lovers of soap opera after she donned the role of 'Mullai,' in the ongoing television serial 'Pandian Stores.'