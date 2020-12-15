'Was angry over intimate scenes': Tamil actor Chitra's husband arrested for alleged abetment to suicide

Days after popular Tamil television actress, Chitra’s mother accused her husband of beating her daughter to death, the police have arrested him for alleged abetment to suicide.
Chitra was found dead at a hotel room, last week in Chennai, and based on the post-mortem report, she is suspected to have died by suicide, and financial issues could have been the reason behind taking a drastic step, police said.
The 29-year-old actress, well known among the television audience in Tamil Nadu was seen hanging from a fan at the hotel room -using her saree like a rope- in suburban Nazarethpet when they reached the spot, police said.
When examined, she was already dead, an official said adding her husband Hemanth, who was with her before her death was being questioned.
The 32-year-old recently married her and was staying with her in the hotel room.
Investigators have reportedly stated that Hemanth was angry with Chitra over her portrayal of intimate scenes in a serial.
After a shoot at a nearby location, K Chitra arrived at the hotel on the Bengaluru bypass and had told her husband that she would be back after a bath and requested him to wait outside, police said quoting him.
"He says he knocked on the door since she did not come out for long. He says, he then informed the hotel personnel and police was informed at 3.30 am. He is being questioned. A probe is on," the official said.
Chitra became more popular among lovers of soap opera after she donned the role of 'Mullai,' in the ongoing television serial 'Pandian Stores.'
