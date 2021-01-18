Vikky Varun to star in mass avatar in 'Kaala Patthar'

Actor Vikky Varun is ready to shine on screen again after he last starred in College Kumar, three years ago. The actor who was busy in preparing for his role for the past year, sports an interesting look in the first look that appeared today.
Vikky has not only beefed up for his part and put on seven kgs, but is also sporting short hair after having readied for it by shaving his head for it.
The movie is being directed by Chethan, a long-time associate of Rakshit Shetty. The story has been penned by Satya Prakash of Rama Rama Re fame.
Kala Patthar was a superhit Amitabh Bachchan in the 80s and had impressed the late Ambareesh, who even wanted to do a film by the same name. However, the team clarifies that only the title is the same and that their film has a whole new subject.
It is a combination of fanstasy, action and entertainment. Kala Patthar has a lot to offer audiences in terms of novelty and will take off in February.
