Vikky Varun to star in mass avatar in 'Kaala Patthar'

Actor Vikky Varun is ready to shine on screen again after he last starred in College Kumar, three years ago. The actor who was busy in preparing for his role for the past year, sports an interesting look in the first look that appeared today.

Vikky has not only beefed up for his part and put on seven kgs, but is also sporting short hair after having readied for it by shaving his head for it.

The movie is being directed by Chethan, a long-time associate of Rakshit Shetty. The story has been penned by Satya Prakash of Rama Rama Re fame.