Vijay's latest film 'Master' leaked online hours before its theatrical release

Ahead of the release of actor Vijay’s upcoming flick 'Master', it has now been reported that the film has been leaked online.

‘Master’ was slated to hit the big screens on January 13. According to reports, the film made its way to the dark web and its pirated version was accessible to many. Apparently, the clips doing rounds were from the special screening kept for distributors.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and others of the 'Master' team took to Twitter and urged fans to not share the leaked version and report them so they can be blocked.

Lokesh wrote, "Dear all It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”