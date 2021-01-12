Vijay's latest film 'Master' leaked online hours before its theatrical release

Ahead of the release of actor Vijay’s upcoming flick 'Master', it has now been reported that the film has been leaked online.
‘Master’ was slated to hit the big screens on January 13. According to reports, the film made its way to the dark web and its pirated version was accessible to many. Apparently, the clips doing rounds were from the special screening kept for distributors.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and others of the 'Master' team took to Twitter and urged fans to not share the leaked version and report them so they can be blocked.
Lokesh wrote, "Dear all It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”
The production house of 'Master' XB Film Creators also took to Twitter and shared, "Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com."
Last month, Vijay and the team of ‘Master’ met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allow full occupancy in theatres.
On January 4, the government permitted 100 percent seating capacity in cinema theatres and directed them to follow the SoP prescribed to prevent spread of coronavirus.
The relaxation was given by the government after owners of cinema halls made a representation to the government seeking its permission to allow full seating capacity.
However, the government cancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 per cent.
Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas following representations from the film industry, the government cited an advisory from the Centre and a petition in the Madras High Court over the matter for revoking its decision.
'Master' is an action-thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto.
The film stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.
