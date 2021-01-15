Vijay Sethupathi Birthday Special: From 'Pizza' to 'Vikram Vedha' - best movies to binge-watch

Vijay Sethupathi is a self made superstar who has done the hard yards to reach where he is today. Predominantly known for portraying negative roles, the versatile actor has expanded his range over time.

The superstar has appeared in Malayalam and Telugu films apart from Tamil movies. There is no denying that the superstar has worked his way up steadily. Starting off a background actor and then attaining recognition worldwide is no small feat.

Here are some of the best films in which the star appeared.