Vijay Sethupathi Birthday Special: From 'Pizza' to 'Vikram Vedha' - best movies to binge-watch

Vijay Sethupathi is a self made superstar who has done the hard yards to reach where he is today. Predominantly known for portraying negative roles, the versatile actor has expanded his range over time.
The superstar has appeared in Malayalam and Telugu films apart from Tamil movies. There is no denying that the superstar has worked his way up steadily. Starting off a background actor and then attaining recognition worldwide is no small feat.
Here are some of the best films in which the star appeared.
Sundarapandian- This comedy drama saw the making on Vijay Sethupathi as a world class actor. Sethupathi earned Tamil Nadu State Film Award for best villain for portraying the character of Jegan in this classic. The movie has been remade in other languages as well.
Pizza- Michael Karthikeyan is one character which is bound to stick in your mind after going through this horror flick. Vijay Sethupathi is nothing of short of brilliant in this movie. He earned Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Tamil for this flick.
Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara- In this Tamil Comedy film, Vijay Sethupathi as Kumaravel plays a typical middle class young man who likes his neighbor. The film performed exceptionally at the box office.
Pannaiyarum Padminiyum- Another Tamil comedy drama which was appreciated by fans and critics. Vijay played the character of Murugesan with earnestness
Sethupathi- This action drama saw Vijay in a completely different avatar. The righteous cop's struggle to deal with criminals is nicely portrayed in this commercially successful film. This one is a masala entertainer with power packed action sequences.
Vikram Vedha- This one has to be one of the best of the superstar's career. Vijay plays 'Vedha' a Gangster with incredible conviction. The moments between Madhavan and Vijay are especially worthy of appreciation. Vijay won another Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Tamil, for this thriller.
Vijay Sethupathi has had an amazing journey in the film industry so far. Rest assured, all the chances he has earned have come through sheer hard work and will.