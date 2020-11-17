Vijay offers help after heartbreaking video of Thavasi seeking financial aid for cancer treatment goes viral

Tamil actor Thavasi, best known for his roles in 'Azhagarsamyin Kuthirai', 'Komban' and 'Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam', has been undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Madurai. Recently, a disturbing video of the actor went viral, where he was seen seeking financial assistance for his treatment.

In the video, an unrecognizable Thavasi is heard saying, "In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I’d be affected by such a disease. I am not able to talk properly. I am not able to do anything. I request people of the state and all my fellow actors in the industry to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting."