Vijay Deverakonda's 'Nota' co-star Yashika Aannand injured in car accident, actress' friend dies

Tamil actress Yashika Aannand met with a fatal car accident in Mahabalipuram, in the wee hours of Sunday. The actress suffered severe injuries and is currently critical.

Yashika and her friends were reportedly headed towards Chennai when their 'over speeding' SUV rammed into the center median and toppled into a pit. As per reports, Yashika was in the car with two other friends.

Yashika's friends also suffered severe injuries and the three of them were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Her friend Vallichetti Bhavani, 28, reportedly died on the spot while the other two are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

According to reports, police have suspected drunk driving. However, the investigation is underway.

Yashika Aannand, who featured in Season 2 of 'Bigg Boss Tamil', made her debut with south star Vijay Deverakonda's 'NOTA'. She then starred in films like Kavalai Vendam, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu.

She has Raja Bheema, Kadamaiyai Sei, Pambattam, and Sulphur in her kitty.

Further details awaited.