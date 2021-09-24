Vijay Deverakonda gifts his mother a multiplex theatre on her birthday; says 'mummuluu this one is for you'

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda gifted his mother Madhavi Deverakonda his newly built first multiplex theatre, Asian Vijay Devarakonda Cinemas(AVD), on her birthday.
On Friday, the 'Arjun Reddy' star shared a picture of his mom and penned a sweet note. He wrote: "Happy Birthday mummuluu. This one is for you! #AVD If you workout and stay healthy, I will work harder and give you more memories."
Vijay announced the opening of his multiplex named in Mahbubnagar earlier this week.
"From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema
I share with you all, Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas
The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021," read his tweet.
The South sensation is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Liger' with Ananya Panday as the leading lady.
After a hiatus, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday recently resumed the shooting Puri Jagannadh's pan India film.
The much-anticipated movie was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.
Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.
It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.