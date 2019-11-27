Vijay Deverakonda feels scared in new house, needs mother to feel safe

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakondas new house is so big that it scares him, admits the Telugu superstar. The actor recently purchased a new house in Hyderabads Jubilee Hills, which is reportedly worth Rs 15 crore.

Vijay says the house is so big that he feels scared and he needs his mum to fix the problem for him!

The "Arjun Reddy" star took to Facebook to share a photo with his family in front of his new house and captioned it: "I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home."

Needless to mention that Vijay's post has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans.