Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: 11 photos of the superstar that left fans swooning over him

Deverakonda Vijay Sai is an Indian actor and producer who is popularly known for his work in Telugu films. He made his debut in 2011 in Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila. He was born in Achampet of present-day Telangana to Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. His father was a small television serial director, he quit, however, due to lack of success and his mother is a soft skills tutor.
He has a younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, who is also a film actor. He attended Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, Anantapur and Little Flower Junior College, Hyderabad and completed his graduation from Badruka College of Commerce, Hyderabad.
His most famous movie is Arjun Reddy for which he won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor.
Here are some of Vijay Deverakonda's best pictures:
