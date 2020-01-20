Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s new film starts rolling

After winning hearts in Arjun Reddy, south’s happening hero Vijay Deverakonda and the dashing director Puri Jagannadh have collaborated for an untitled project that commenced rolling today in Mumbai with a formal puja ceremony.

Charmme Kaur clapped the sound board for the muurtham shot on Vijay. This is an immediate project for Puri Jagannadh who delivered a massive hit with his last flick iSmart Shankar. Bowled by his concept, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta joined the project as production partners.