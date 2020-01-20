Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s new film starts rolling

After winning hearts in Arjun Reddy, south’s happening hero Vijay Deverakonda and the dashing director Puri Jagannadh have collaborated for an untitled project that commenced rolling today in Mumbai with a formal puja ceremony.
Charmme Kaur clapped the sound board for the muurtham shot on Vijay. This is an immediate project for Puri Jagannadh who delivered a massive hit with his last flick iSmart Shankar. Bowled by his concept, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta joined the project as production partners.
This will be a Pan India film to be made in Hindi and all south Indian languages.
Puri is a specialist in showing his heroes in never seen before manner, and he indeed explores the best out of them. Likewise, Puri took special care about Vijay Deverakonda’s look in the film. The young hero underwent rigorous training and was on strict diet to shape-up his body. He flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for his role.
This indeed is the most challenging role for Vijay Deverakonda so far and he will be seen in a completely new avatar.
In association with Puri Jagannadh touring talkies and Puri connects, the film billed to an actioner will be produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh , Charmme Kaur , Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of the film presented by Dharma Productions.
