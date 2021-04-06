Vijay Anand’s 'Krishna Talkies' in cinemas on April 16

It is director Vijay Anand’s second directorial and he teams with actor Ajai Rao in it. Titled 'Krishna Talkies', the film created a hype the moment it was announced as it belongs to the suspense and horror genre.
Ajai Rao plays a reporter in this film. The film had procured a U/A certificate last year but its release had to be pushed owing to the lockdown.
Now the movie is ready for release and will hit screens on April 16. The team is now actively promoting the film and the movie’s trailer has received a wonderful response. Made under the banner Gokul Enterprises, the film has been backed by Govindaraju AH.
Music for the film has been composed by Sridhar V Sambhram, while Abhishek Kasargod has done the camerawork. Vikram has choreographed the stunts and the movie has been edited by Srikanth.
'Krishna Talkies' also features Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tumminadu, Sindhu Loknath, Mandya Ramesh, Yash Shetty, Niranth, Laxmi Gowda, Yamuna, Dharmendra Urs, Shambhavi and Srinivas Prabhu.
