Vetri Maaran's Tamil film 'Asuran' to screen at IFFI 2020; Dhanush calls it an 'honour'

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has announced the list of Indian Panorama films for the year 2020, with regional language movies reigning the feature section and having a significant presence in the non-feature category.

The nine-day film gala, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday unveiled the titles of 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, to be screened during the festival.

The line-up of the feature category in the Indian Panorama comprises 18 regional language films including "Bridge" (Assamese), "Avijatrik" (Bengali), "A Dog And His Man" (Chattisgarhi), "Pinki Elli?" (Kannada), "Safe" (Malayalam), "Eigi Kona" (Manipuri), "Prawaas" (Marathi), "Kalira Atita" (Oriya), "Thaen" (Tamil) and "Gatham" (Telugu).

"Saand Ki Aankh" (Hindi), directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the feature film section at the festival, which will also see the screenings of Vetri Maaran's Tamil film "Asuran" and Govind Nihalani's English animation "Up, Up & Up".

Sanskrit language movie "Namo" is also part of the list of features selected by a jury headed by filmmaker-writer John Mathew Matthan.

Nitesh Tiwari's Hindi feature "Chhichhore", starring actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died in June this year, has been included as part of three mainstream films, which also consists of "Asuran" and Malayalam movie "Kappela".

Expressing gratitude, Dhanush took to Twitter and wrote, "Asuran, at the indian panorama section of IFFI 2020. An honour for all of us involved in making the film. Thanks for selecting a film of the people."