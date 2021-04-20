Veteran Marathi actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who predominantly worked in Marathi cinema, has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.

The 'Singham' actor reportedly breathed his last at a COVID-19 center in Thane. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

He is survived by his wife and three sons.

In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, Kishore Nandlaskar's grandson said. "My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the covid centre between 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm."

"He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid center. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly," he revealed.

Nandlaskar has featured in hit Bollywood films like Sanjay Dutt's 'Vaastav’, Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham' and Ranveer Singh's 2018 film 'Simmba'.

'Miss U Miss', 'Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor', 'Perfume', 'Hello Gandhe Sir', 'Madhyamvarg - The Middle Class' and 'Are Soda Batali Bai' were among his other projects.