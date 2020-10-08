Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar dies at 68

Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar, known for his comic roles in films, TV serials and plays, died of a heart attackin Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, family sources said.

He was 68.

Kharshikar suffered a heart attack in the morning and was rushed to a city-based private hospital where he died around 10 am, the sources said.

The actor, known for his good sense of humour, made a mark in Marathi films, serials and plays with his comic performances.

He had been working in the Marathi cinema since 1978.

The actor is survived by his wife and daughter.

Some of his prominent films include 'Aadhar', 'Aai Thor Tujhe Upkaar', 'Majha Navra Tujhi Baiko', 'Chalu Navra Bholi Bayako', 'Bakula Namdeo Ghotale' and 'Lapva Chapvi'.

He also acted in several Marathi plays, including 'Tujhe Aaye Tujpashi', 'Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi', 'Vasuchi Saasu', 'Apradh Meech Kela' and 'Lafda Sadan'.