Veteran Malayalam actress K.P.A.C. Lalitha passes away: Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, others, mourn demise

Veteran actress K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who was ailing for a while, passed away at her house on Tuesday night - three days before her 74th birthday, said industry sources.

Lalitha was made Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy in 2016 when Pinarayi Vijayan became the Chief Minister.

It was at the age of 10 that she first acted in a play and later joined the Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC), a prominent Leftist drama troupe.

There she was given the screen name Lalitha and later, when she started acting in films, K.P.A.C. was added to her screen-name to differentiate it from another actress known as Lalitha.

In a career spanning over five decades, she had donned the grease paint in over 550 films.

Debuting in "Kootukudumbham", directed by ace director K.S. Sethumadhavan, in 1969, she then had no reason to look back and was Lalithachechi to all.

A winner of two national and four Kerala State Film awards, she was practically indispensable to legendary film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in most of his films.

Until last year when her health deteriorated, she was very active in the film industry.

Married to the enigmatic director Bharathan, who passed away in 1998, Lalitha was at the flat of her son, actor-director Siddarth, when she passed away.

She is survived by a daughter also. Condolences have started pouring in and Vijayan, in his message, said the Malayalam film industry has lost an actress who acted with many generations of actors, created her own space, and made a mark which will always be etched in the minds of all.

Several celebrities including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others, extended their condolences on social media.

Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the late star.

Further, he penned a note in Malayalam, which roughly translates as: "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also mourned the demise of the National Film Award winner.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I've known. #KPACLalitha"

Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter handle to extend her condolences to the family of "KPAC Lalitha aunty".

She wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Revathy Asha Kelunni remembered "Lalitha Chechi" with gratitude for her great performances.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Lalitha Chechi - Thank you Chechi for the abundance of performances... you will live on for generations through them all. May your soul rest in peace."

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:36 AM IST