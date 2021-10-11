e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:11 PM IST

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73

The actor was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after he complained of uneasiness on Sunday
FPJ Web Desk
Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on Monday (October 11) in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 73.

The actor was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Sunday. He had earlier recovered from Covid-19 infection.

Nedumudi Venu, who was also a popular theatre personality, had started his career as a journalist. He made his acting debut in G Aravindan's 'Thambu' in 1978.

He acted in more than 500 films, primarily in Malayalam and Tamil movies. Winner of three National Film Awards and six state film awards, Venu was immensely popular not just among his fans but also his colleagues in the film industry due to his pleasing and jovial nature.

The character of Chellappanasari in 'Thakara', a Christian priest in 'Chamaram', Balagopalan in 'Yavanika', Govindankutty in 'Aarorumariyathe' and Ravunni Nair in 'Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam' are among the many memorable roles showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:13 PM IST
