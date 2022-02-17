e-Paper Get App
Regional Film News

Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Veteran Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep dies; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal pay tribute

Kottayam Pradeep died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack
ANI
Popular Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep has passed away.

He died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The news of his demise was confirmed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on social media.

Sharing a picture of Pradeep, Prithviraj tweeted, "Rest in Peace!" Mohanlal, too, paid his heartfelt condolences.

"Tributes to dear Kottayam Pradeep who gained a place in the hearts of Malayalees through remarkable characters," he wrote on social media.

Pradeep, who breathed his last at the age of 61, had acted in over 60 movies such as 'Thattathin Marayathu', 'Amen', 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie', 'Seventh Day', and 'Peruchazhi' among others.

Kottayam Pradeep is survived by his wife Maya and two children Vishnu and Vrinda.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:45 PM IST
