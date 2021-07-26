Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi passes away at 76

Eminent multi-lingual film actress Jayanthi, who had acted in more than 500 films in her close to five decades of career, passed away on Monday, her family sources said.

The 76-year old, who acted in movies in five languages, was suffering from age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment for quite some time, they added.

Born as Kamala Kumari to an English professor Balasubramanyam and Santhanalakshmi on January 1945 in Ballari, Jayanthi made her debut with 'Jenu Goodu', which was a commercial success.

She then acted in 'Chandavalliya Thota' opposite Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, which was a grand success. Since then, there was no looking back.