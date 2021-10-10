Veteran Kannada actor Satyajith passes away at 72

Veteran Kannada actor actor Satyajith, who was reportedly suffering from age-related issues, passed away on Sunday (October 10).

According to ANI, the actor breathed his last at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 72.

Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after he suffered a heart stroke.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, one of his legs was amputated in the past due to gangrene.

Sathyajith's real name was Syed Nizamuddin. He had been a part of the entertainment industry for decades and had been a part of over 600 Kannada films.

Some of the notable films of Satyajit as an actor include 'Putnanja' (1995), 'Shiva Mecchida' 'Kannappa' (1988), 'Chaitrada Premanjali' (1992) and 'Apthamitra' (2004).

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:36 PM IST