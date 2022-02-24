'Valimai' First Day First Show: Petrol bomb hurled at Ajith Kumar's fans in Coimbatore

Ajith Kumar's latest release 'Valimai' hit the screens on Thursday. Actress Huma Qureshi and producer Boney Kapoor marked their presence at the film’s first day first show in Chennai.

While fans continued to mob theatres, and perform pujas, a petrol bomb was hurled at the actor’s fans in Coimbatore. As per India Today, the incident occurred outside Archana theatre at 4:30 am.

The police have initiated an investigation in the matter.

Earlier, Boney's car which was parked outside a single screen was bathed with curd and milk by a few crazy fans.

Despite the damage, Boney remained calm and left the venue in the same car.

'Valimai' is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor pointed out that 'Valimai' will mark the beginning of pan-Indian releases for the actor.

"Valimai is the beginning of a pan-India release for Ajith Kumar's movies as we will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has emotional elements, family elements, outstanding action blocks, and amazing performances by Ajith Kumar and the other members of the cast,” he told IANS.

He further added, "As a producer, I am confident that 'Valimai' is a tailor-made movie catering to the pulse of the audiences. Of course, OTT platforms are opening wide markets for the movies, but a movie like 'Valimai' is made for the theatrical experience."

The film hit screens on February 24.

'Valimai' has reportedly opened to full houses in cinemas across the country on Thursday.

'Valimai' is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

According to the makers, the film chronicles the story of Arjun (Kumar), a police officer, who is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers following their involvement in heinous crimes.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:36 PM IST