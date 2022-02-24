'Valimai' Early Reviews: Netizens declare Ajith, Huma Qureshi's action thriller a 'blockbuster'

Actor Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi's much-awaited action thriller 'Valimai' released theatrically on February 24, a month after it was postponed indefinitely due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The Tamil film, backed by producer Boney Kapoor, also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Several fans and film critics took to social media to share early reviews of the film. Within hours of its release, the film has become talk of the town and some users have already declared the film a 'blockbuster'.

Fans have praised Ajith's performance as well as the film's action sequences.

While some called it 'mindblowing', others said that 'Valimai' is 'engaging' as well as 'entertaining'.

Check out some of the early reviews of the film here:

'Valimai' has reportedly opened to full houses in cinemas across the country on Thursday.

'Valimai' is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

According to the makers, the film chronicles the story of Arjun (Kumar), a police officer, who is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers following their involvement in heinous crimes.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:28 PM IST