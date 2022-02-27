'Valimai' Box Office Collection: Ajith Kumar-Huma Qureshi's film enters Rs 100 crore club

On its first day, February 24, Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Valimai' recorded one of the highest openings in Tamil Nadu in recent times.

The action thriller, directed by H Vinoth, is still pulling in huge crowds.

The film has already been declared a superhit. After an excellent, record-breaking opening, Valimai’s demand is high. And if sources are to be believed Valimai is also Ajith Kumar's first film which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days.

According to the makers, the film chronicles the story of Arjun (Kumar), a police officer, who is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers following their involvement in heinous crimes.

Huma, who plays a cop in Valimai, has been garnering praises for her performance in the action entertainer. In particular, her high octane action has come in for praise

The Tamil film, backed by producer Boney Kapoor, also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:30 AM IST