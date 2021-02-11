Valentine’s Day 2021: Top 5 Marathi romantic movies to watch with your loved ones

This Valentine’s Day is going to be like no other. Instead of going on a fancy gala dinner date, we will see couples cooking up a special meal for their loved ones and setting up a candlelit dinner to make the occasion more customized and personal.
While you're busy figuring out how to make this day special for your significant other, let us make the entertainment bit easier for you with some romantic suggestions.
Here are 5 Marathi movies you ought to binge-watch.
Girlfriend - Shemaroo MarathiBana
This romantic comedy starring the gorgeous Sai Tamhankar and the adorable Amey Wagh revolves around Nachiket, a down on luck guy who has the worst luck when it comes to love!
Fed up from his family’s constant worries and taunts especially after his friend gets engaged, he decides desperate times call for desperate measures and creates a make-belief girlfriend.
Watch how the story transpires when the girl turns out to be real and makes an entry in his life! The movie has its World Television Premiere on Shemaroo Marathibana at 12PM on Feb 14.
Anandi Gopal on Zee 5
Based on a real-life story, the movie revolves around Anandi Gopal, the first Indian woman to study medicine in a western country.
The soulful movie portrays the beautiful marital relation between Anandi and her husband Gopal, who supported and motivated her to set a president for other women to follow on her footsteps.
Muramba on Netflix
The movie starring the ever so versatile Mithila Palkar and charming Amey Wagh is probably the most relatable to our youth.
Muramba showcases the realities of modern-day relationships and draws a parallel between how it was done in your parents’ generation vs. ours.
When Alok and Indu decide to amicably end a 3-year long relationship, Alok’s parents seem rather shocked and to a point disappointed.
As they try to grapple with the realities of relationships now, it does not stop them from trying to patch their son and her girlfriend back together despite the million protests. Watch the movie on Netflix to know if love and devotion does truly conquer all.
Double Seat on Zee5
A romantic tale of Amit essayed by Ankush Chaudhari and Manjiri played by Mukta Barve, Double Seat is an inspirational film that has all the elements of love and passion.
Love can truly change a person inside out and this has been portrayed in the film. When Amit marries a small-town girl Manjiri and brings her to Mumbai, she is awestruck by the city and is full of dreams.
The couple soon moves into an apartment which is so small that it interferes with their intimacy.
Manjiri then decides that she would buy an apartment with her husband’s support. Their dream of doing so and the obstacles that they face is then depicted in the film.
The movie beautifully portrays the delicacies of marriage and encourages one to dream big, stay strong and fight all the obstacles together.
Bucket List on SonyLIV
Bucket List marks Madhuri Dixit’s debut in the Marathi film industry, and what a debut this is!
The film is about a house-wife who struggles to balance the day-to-day chores, only to forget about herself and how to love herself. Madhuri beautifully plays the role of a struggling housewife and stumbles upon the bucket list which she feels is her calling.
Her journey of having to complete the bucket list takes her down the journey of self-love and how important it is to prioritize yourself in your life. The movie is going to take you through a rollercoaster of emotions and who knows, you might just find your passion in the Bucket List!