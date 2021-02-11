Valentine’s Day 2021: Top 5 Marathi romantic movies to watch with your loved ones

This Valentine’s Day is going to be like no other. Instead of going on a fancy gala dinner date, we will see couples cooking up a special meal for their loved ones and setting up a candlelit dinner to make the occasion more customized and personal.

While you're busy figuring out how to make this day special for your significant other, let us make the entertainment bit easier for you with some romantic suggestions.

Here are 5 Marathi movies you ought to binge-watch.

Girlfriend - Shemaroo MarathiBana

This romantic comedy starring the gorgeous Sai Tamhankar and the adorable Amey Wagh revolves around Nachiket, a down on luck guy who has the worst luck when it comes to love!

Fed up from his family’s constant worries and taunts especially after his friend gets engaged, he decides desperate times call for desperate measures and creates a make-belief girlfriend.

Watch how the story transpires when the girl turns out to be real and makes an entry in his life! The movie has its World Television Premiere on Shemaroo Marathibana at 12PM on Feb 14.