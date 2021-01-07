Uday Prasanna’s 'Mahishasura' to hit the screens tomorrow

All set to release tomorrow, the movie is made by a team of debutants. Inspired by true events, the movie is shot in Ramanagar, Maddur, Mandya and Channapatna. The major part is beautifully captured by Cinematographer Krishna at Doddaballapura’s Melekote. ‘Mahishasura’ is all about how innocent people are misused by Upper Caste population and Politicians. It also consists of a tender love triangle story.

Sudarshan, Raj Manju and Bindu play the lead roles along with Rockline Sudhakar, Raghu Pandya an others. Sunil Kushi and Sai Kiran has scored the music for ‘Mahishasura’ which consists of four songs.

Parvati Chandrasekhar, Leelavathi Suresh Kumar and Prema Chandraiah have produced the movie under the banner name ‘Melekote Touring Talkies’. After two years of hard work, ‘Mahishasura’ is now all set to hit the screens January 8.