Two remakes of 'Arjun Reddy' to release in a year

Vijay Deverakonda's film Arjun Reddy released two years ago. The Telugu film did good business at box office and since then there has been judge demand for its remake rights. Earlier this year the Hindi version of the film Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani too managed to collect more than Rs. 200 crore at box office. Both the films were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While Telugu film did not create any controversy,the Hindi version had to face heavy criticism for promoting toxic masculinity.

Now interestingly the Tamil version of the film Adithya Verma,which will see Dhurv Vikram and October fame Banita Sandhu is set to release next week. This film was shot with different director but later it was shot with few new actors and director Gireesaaya stepped into it. It has been shot in just two months and is ready to release. The response for the re shot version is said to be good .

Meanwhile Kannada director S.Narayan has also bought rights of the film recently .