'Totapuri' team formally launches film’s title, tag line

One of the most-expected movies of Sandalwood, Totapuri starring Jaggesh has been in the news ever since it was announced. Having created curiosity with its unique title, the film has been wrapped and is now on a promotional spree.
The team which hasn’t released a single promotional material until now, be it posters or first look, has now chosen to formally launch the film’s title.
Having entertained the audience through Neer Dose with their hit combination, Jaggesh and director Vijay Prasad are back with Totapuri.
The pair which has reunited after four years, is looking forward to giving fans a high-voltage comedy this time too.
Meanwhile, the team which has announced the title formally has also added the title “tott keelbekashte” as the tag line.
The movie also stars Aditi Prabhudeva, Suman Ranganth and is produced by Suresh, while music is by Anoop Seelin. Totapuri will hit screens soon and the team will announce those details shortly.
