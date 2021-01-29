Title song of Suraj Gowda’s debut directorial ‘Ninna Sanihake’ released

Actor Suraj Gowda’s directorial debut ‘Ninna Sanihake’ has been making all the right noises with music being one of the high notes of the film.
The team has already released two songs from the film and have already drawn rave reviews.
Composed by Raghu Dixit, the songs have become a hit even before the movie’s release.
Now, the makers have released the title song of the movie which has once again generated a lot of buzz.
Sung by Sanjith Hegde and Shruthi VS, the lyrics have been penned by Vasuki Vaibhav.
The love song sees the leading pair Suraj Gowda and Dhanya Ramkumar in a breezy, romantic avatar on a picturesque beach.
Meanwhile, ‘Ninna Sanihake’ also marks Dhanya Ramkumar’s — one of the first girls from the Rajkumar family — debut in films.
The film is a romantic drama that is in post-production stage and the team is looking at releasing it in mid-2021 if all goes according to plan.
