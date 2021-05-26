'There is so much pain': 'RRR' screenwriter promises world-class action sequences that are sure to exceed all expectations

The upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR is going to be full of grand and moving action sequences with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, that are sure to leave the audience in awe.

The film's screenwriter, KV Vijayendra Prasad who has written other great stories like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, opened up on the same.

Talking about the film's action, Vijayendra said, "Rajamouli is blending emotions and action in RRR. The fight sequences in the film will evoke intense emotions and I am sure that the audiences will be awestruck by the same."

He further adds, "Boosting too much about our own film is not right. However, I can surely say that it will exceed all expectations no matter what. For the first time, I got tears while watching the stunt sequences in the RRR. There is so much pain in the drama and it will certainly connect with the viewers.”