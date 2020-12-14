The makers of Sheetal Shetty’s ‘Window Seat’ to release another new song

News anchor turned director Sheetal Shetty has been making much news with her upcoming flick “Window Seat”. Starring Nirup Bhandari, Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar, the film is said to be a romantic thriller.
The teaser of the film in fact roused much curiosity as it hinted that the film has something beyond just rosy moments to offer as it ended with some chilling scenes.
The movie further upped the ante when the song Ati Chendada released. It was the first song in the country that had water colour paintings to convey the emotions of the song rather than the regular scenes from the film.
The song met with a lot of appreciation from fans.
Now Sheetal Shetty has hinted that one more song is on its way and it is titled Khaali Akaasha.
The director who put out a tweet saying that the song will be released soon, also made a mention that the number is a favourite with her team.
“Nimma abhipraaya tilkolakke naavu kaitha idivi (we await your response),” she had said.
Needless to say, fans now await the new song which has once again been composed by Arjun Janya, the music director of the film.
“Window Seat” has been produced by Jack Manjunath.
