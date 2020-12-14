The makers of Sheetal Shetty’s ‘Window Seat’ to release another new song

News anchor turned director Sheetal Shetty has been making much news with her upcoming flick “Window Seat”. Starring Nirup Bhandari, Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar, the film is said to be a romantic thriller.

The teaser of the film in fact roused much curiosity as it hinted that the film has something beyond just rosy moments to offer as it ended with some chilling scenes.