The first poster release of KGF: Chapter 2 unveils ‘Adheera’

In a momentous poster release, it introduces the character ‘Adheera’ shrouding the whole film in mystery.

The poster released has a mystical aura to it as we see a closed fist with a ring which has a grave looking lion’s face embedded on it which has the qualities of resoluteness, strength and struggle written all over it.Mounted on a large scale the much-anticipated film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience. With strong and impactful dialogues in Hindi as well as Kannada, the film caters to the classes as well as masses.

The team of KGF includes lead actors Kannada Superstar Yash and Srinidhi Shetty who are gearing up for the release of KGF Chapter 2.The success of Kannada film KGF, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, has proved that audiences are keen to accept crossover content, now expectations rise with the announcement of KGF Chapter 2.