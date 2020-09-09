Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapalli, 26, commits suicide

Popular Telugu Television actress Sravani Kondapalli, who's featured in series like 'Manasu Mamata' and 'Mounaragam', committed suicide on Tuesday. She was 26.
The actress, who has also featured in Telugu movies, was found dead at her Madhuranagar home in Hyderabad. Her body was reportedly shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post mortem.
Sravani's 'Mounaragam' co-star Priyanka Jain took to Instagram to mourn the demise and wrote, "This wasn’t the way to go, My heart cries as I write this, Never thought that I would post it like this, Rest in peace love. I just so wish you come and hug me the way you used to, Gonna miss you forever."
According to media reports, Sravani Kondapalli's family has alleged that she took the drastic step after facing harassment from a man named Devraj Reddy, whom she met on TikTok. Sravani’s brother, Shiva Kodapalli has alleged that Reddy had been harassing the actress for money and was threatening her with certain videos.
He was quoted by a local media outlet saying as, "My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her. She said that she has a shooting to attend, but she soon took this extreme decision."
Sravani's parents have reportedly lodged a police complaint against Devraj Reddy for harassment at SR Nagar police station. They have accused him of abetting the suicide.
The investigation is currently underway.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)