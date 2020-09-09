Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapalli, 26, commits suicide

Popular Telugu Television actress Sravani Kondapalli, who's featured in series like 'Manasu Mamata' and 'Mounaragam', committed suicide on Tuesday. She was 26.

The actress, who has also featured in Telugu movies, was found dead at her Madhuranagar home in Hyderabad. Her body was reportedly shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post mortem.

Sravani's 'Mounaragam' co-star Priyanka Jain took to Instagram to mourn the demise and wrote, "This wasn’t the way to go, My heart cries as I write this, Never thought that I would post it like this, Rest in peace love. I just so wish you come and hug me the way you used to, Gonna miss you forever."