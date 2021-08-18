Telugu star Jr NTR becomes first Indian to buy Lamborghini Urus Graphite worth Rs 3.15 crore!

Advertisement

South superstar Jr NTR has reportedly bought India's first-ever Lamborghini Ururs Graphite.

The luxury car, in the colour Nero Noctis, was delivered to the actor's residence from Bengaluru's Lamborghini showroom.

While Lambhorgini India has not disclosed the price of the recently introduced Urus model, reports claim that it retails for Rs 3.15 crore.

Lambhorghini India recently said that they have delivered 100 Urus in India. But, if reports are anything to go by, the latest collection Urus Graphite's first ever car has been bought by Jr NTR, the grandson of late cine idol and three-time Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.

The luxury SUV comes in four matte-finish colours Nero Noctis, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus and Bianco Monocerus which customers can pair with shiny accent colours Arancio Dryope and Arancio Leonis, Giallo Taurus and Verder Scandal (yellow and green).

On the work front, Jr NTR is all set to host the Telugu version of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The show will be called 'Evaro Melo Koteshwarudu'. It is slated to go on air on August 22 on Gemini TV.

The actor will also be seen on S.S. Chandramouli's much-awaited period drama 'RRR', which also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

It is a fictional tale on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

'RRR' is scheduled to release on the occasion of Dussehra on October 13, 2021.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:30 PM IST