Telugu star Allu Arjun donates Rs 1.25 crore for coronavirus aid

Telugu star Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The actor made the announcement through a video message he shared with IANS on Friday.

"The COVID-19 has taken the world by storm and changed our everyday lives, but even at times like this people like doctors, nurses, military, policemen and many other sectors have done great contribution to our society," he says in the video.