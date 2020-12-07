Telugu singer Sunitha, 42, to marry for the second time with close friend Ram

Popular playback singer and dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta is all set to tie the knot for the second time with her close friend Ram.

The 42-year-old confirmed her engagement in a heartfelt Facebook post.

She wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do.”