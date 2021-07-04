Telugu actress Mehreen Pirzada breaks off engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi, says 'decision taken amicably'

Telugu actress Mehreen Kaur Pirzada and politician Bhavya Bishnoi have called off their engagement and said that the decision was taken 'amicably'. The couple got engaged in Jaipur, in March this year.

On Saturday, the actress took to her official Twitter handle to announce the news of their split.

Her statement read: "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends."

"This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances," the 'Pattas' actress added.