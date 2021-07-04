Telugu actress Mehreen Pirzada breaks off engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi, says 'decision taken amicably'

Telugu actress Mehreen Kaur Pirzada and politician Bhavya Bishnoi have called off their engagement and said that the decision was taken 'amicably'. The couple got engaged in Jaipur, in March this year.
On Saturday, the actress took to her official Twitter handle to announce the news of their split.
Her statement read: "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends."
"This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances," the 'Pattas' actress added.
Meanwhile, Bhavya Bishnoi also took to Twitter to share an official statement.
"Two days ago, Mehreen and I mutually decided to call off our engagement due to differences in values and compatibility. I walk away from this with my head held high knowing I left no stone unturned to show utmost love and respect to Mehreen and her family. I walk away with no regrets," he wrote.
Threatening legal action against those spreading lies, the politician added: "I suppose we were too good for each other, and destiny would have it otherwise. For some people spreading falsehoods about my family and me, I don’t owe you an explanation. But if your lies come to my knowledge, I will personally and legally hold you accountable for them. My family and I live with integrity, and have the highest respect for women. If untrue mud-slinging makes you happy, then please seek help."
"I wish nothing but love, happiness, and fulfilment to Mehreen and her family. I will always hold her family and friends in the highest regard, and cherish our happy and blessed experiences. I also wish Mehreen the best of luck for her future projects and performances," concluded the statement.
Mehreen, who has appeared in films like 'Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadh', 'F2: Fun and Frustration', 'Nenjil Thunivirundhal' and 'Chanakya', made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri'.