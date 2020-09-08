Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies at 74; tributes pour in from politicians, celebs, and others

Amaravati: Popular villain-turned-comedian Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday at his home in Guntur. He was 74 and a diabetic.

Tributes poured in from politicians, Tollywood personalities and others for the late actor.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of popular character artiste Jayaprakash Reddy, who created a special place for himself through his inimitable dialogue delivery and mannerisms," said an official from the CMO's office.

Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members of the actor.