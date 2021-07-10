Telugu actor-filmmaker Kathi Mahesh, 44, passes away

Actor, writer, filmmaker and critic Mahesh Kathi passed away on Saturday. He was 44.
According to reports, he breathed his last at 4 pm.
Actor Nani mourned the loss of Kathi and shared a tweet that read, "Shocked to hear that Kathi Mahesh gaaru passed away. From what I’ve seen, he always tried to encourage films with unique content through his reviews. Strength to his family and friends."
He was battling for his life at a private hospital in Chennai after meeting with a road accident in Chandrasekharapuram village in Kodavalur Mandal of Nellore last month.
His vehicle had rammed into a container truck, leaving him severely injured. Reportedly, the AP government had even provided funds of Rs 17 lakh for his treatment.
Talking to Hyderabad Times, the hospital management confirmed the news and said that his condition was serious since Friday night and he passed away due to respiratory complications.
Mahesh Kathi was known for films like 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri,' 'Hrudaya Kaleyam', 'Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu', and most recently 'Krack', which released in January this year. He also directed a movie in 2015 called 'Pesaratu.'
He gained fame after being a contestant on the Telugu version of 'Bigg Boss' in season 1. He started his career with Edari Varsham and was the co-writer of Minugurulu – the first Telugu script to be preserved in the Oscar Library’s permanent collection. It was also the first Telugu film to content for the Academy Awards in the Best Feature Film category.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)