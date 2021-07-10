Telugu actor-filmmaker Kathi Mahesh, 44, passes away

Actor, writer, filmmaker and critic Mahesh Kathi passed away on Saturday. He was 44.

According to reports, he breathed his last at 4 pm.

Actor Nani mourned the loss of Kathi and shared a tweet that read, "Shocked to hear that Kathi Mahesh gaaru passed away. From what I’ve seen, he always tried to encourage films with unique content through his reviews. Strength to his family and friends."

He was battling for his life at a private hospital in Chennai after meeting with a road accident in Chandrasekharapuram village in Kodavalur Mandal of Nellore last month.