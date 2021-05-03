Telugu actor and TV host Pradeep Machiraju's father passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Telugu host-producer Pradeep Machiraju's father, Panduranga Machiraju, passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday night. He was 65.

Reportedly, Pradeep was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was given a discharge from the hospital a few days ago.

Pradeep and his mother are now under home quarantine.

On Sunday morning, Pradeep’s team confirmed the news on Twitter.

The tweet read as, "Actor @impradeepmachi 's father Shri Panduranga Machiraju (65) passed away yesterday night due to Covid19. Rest in peace"