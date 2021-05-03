Telugu actor and TV host Pradeep Machiraju's father passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Telugu host-producer Pradeep Machiraju's father, Panduranga Machiraju, passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday night. He was 65.
Reportedly, Pradeep was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was given a discharge from the hospital a few days ago.
Pradeep and his mother are now under home quarantine.
On Sunday morning, Pradeep’s team confirmed the news on Twitter.
The tweet read as, "Actor @impradeepmachi 's father Shri Panduranga Machiraju (65) passed away yesterday night due to Covid19. Rest in peace"
For the past few weeks, Pradeep was among the celebrities who have been continuously helping people in need of plasma donors and ventilator beds through his Twitter handle.
According to a report in Etimes, Pradeep had stated in a recent interview that his father has been a staunch supporter of his career. He had said the COVID-19-induced lockdown helped him spend a lot of time with his family and he realized how tough it really is to run a house.
He had also called his dad a hard-working man and said that he is proud of the actor and his growth.
On the work front, after being a part of several films as a supporting actor, Pradeep made his debut as a lead actor with 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela in January this year.
He is known for hosting shows such as Gadasari Atta Sogasari Kodalu and Konchem Touch Lo Unte Chepta.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)