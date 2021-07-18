Telanagana: Short film director held for harassing female playback singer by creating fake social media accounts

The cybercrime unit of Telangana Police arrested a cyber offender, who allegedly harassed a woman by creating fake social media profiles using her identity credentials.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Medikayala Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru and short film director.

"The case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act. The accused was arrested on Friday and has been sent to judicial custody," the police said.

The police have seized one mobile phone which was used for the commission of the offense.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim's father.