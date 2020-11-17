Teaser of Sheetal Shetty’s 'Window Seat' gets a thumbs up from Kiccha Sudeep

TV anchor turned director Sheetal Shetty’s debut 'Window Seat' has been making the right noise in the movie circuit. The film which stars Nirup Bhandari, Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead, is touted to be a romantic thriller and the teaser which was released recently has been garnering much praise.

The teaser which on a soft, romantic note soon changes as it ends on a mysterious note suggesting that dark moments have taken over. This has left the audiences curious as to what could’ve happened thus raising expectations, too.

The film’s teaser has also got a big thumbs up from none other than Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep, who went onto share his appreciation on social media.