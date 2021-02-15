Teaser of Premam Poojyam, Prem’s 25th film releases

It is Lovely Star Prem’s 25th film and the teaser of the film which was released recently ensures that it is the perfect choice to celebrate this special occasion.
As portrayed in the teaser, Premam Poojyam is a romantic flick which has been directed by Raghavendra BS, a doctor by profession.
Besides directing the film, he has also written the screenplay and composed the music, too. With melodious music playing in the background, the teaser hints that this is a musical which is why there are 12 tracks in the film.
The songs have been sung by popular singers across India including Hariharan, Mohit Chauhan, Vijay Prakash, Sonu Nigam and Armaan Malik.
Premam Poojyam sees Prem in a complete makeover and has already become the talking point amongst fans. It stars Brinda Acharya as his leading lady. The movie has been shot in many exotic places including Munnar, Darjeeling and even Vietnam.